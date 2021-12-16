Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse victims have been awarded a (dollar)380 million settlement from the former US Olympic doctor.

Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse victims have been awarded a (dollar)380 million settlement by the former US Olympic doctor.

For 18 years, Larry Nassar, the primary physician for the US Olympic gymnastics team, was sued by over 500 women.

Following the “hellish” case, survivors of sexual abuse by a US Olympic doctor have spoken out after receiving (dollar) 380 million (£287 million) in compensation.

The payout will be made to the hundreds of women who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the US women’s gymnastics team, after a five-year battle with the USA Gymnastics governing body.

Hundreds of women and girls sued Nassar for sexual abuse while on the national team, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney.

The provisions were a critical part of the mediation process, according to Rachael Denhollander, who was the first woman to come forward in the fall of 2016 to detail Nassar’s sexual abuse.

“For all of us, it’s been hell,” she said, referring to the arduous five-year process to reach a settlement.

“It should never have taken five years to get the right things done, to get justice done.”

More than 500 women have complained about his work at Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and a Michigan gym.

“USA Gymnastics regrets the trauma and pain that survivors have suffered as a result of this organization’s actions and inactions,” Li Li Leung, President and CEO of USAG, said.

“Survivors have bravely taken a stand for long-term change in this sport, both individually and collectively.”

“We are committed to working with them, as well as the rest of the gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to prioritize the safety, health, and wellness of our athletes and community.”

Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who represents over two dozen Nassar survivors, said in a joint statement with Tasha Schwikert Moser, co-chair of the Survivors Creditors Committee, “This settlement is about the brave survivors who came forward, forced these organizations to listen, and demanded change.”

As part of the agreement, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Olympic and Paralympic Committees reached an understanding.

