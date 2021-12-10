Susan Aitken, the leader of Glasgow, has called the Conservatives “cowards” after their attempt to force an apology has failed.

The council leader had been pressured to apologize for her plans for a car-free zone, but she was backed by the council, who said the Conservatives should “have the guts” to say they don’t support it.

Susan Aitken, the council’s leader, has retaliated against the Conservatives, accusing them of “cowardice” and “playing the woman instead of the ball” after a failed attempt to force her to apologize to city centre residents.

Cllr Aitken should apologize, according to Glasgow Conservatives, for announcing plans for a car-free zone in the city center without consulting businesses and residents.

However, the motion calling for an apology did not receive enough votes, with the majority of councillors opting for an SNP and Green group amendment instead.

They were accused of personal attacks by the council leader, who said they were displaying “total cowardice” by hiding their views behind “fake outrage.”

“Here we go again,” said Cllr Aitken.

The Conservatives only managed to hold one full council meeting to discuss a better way of doing politics before returning to playing the woman instead of the ball.

“Personally attacking me because I made a public statement.”

They’re powerless to stop it.

“It’s laughable that ideas, proposals, and intentions can’t be discussed outside of a formal consultation or committee process, whether by myself or any other elected official of the council.”

She went on to say that it was clear that the Conservatives oppose the plan for a car-free zone.

“Instead of having the courage to say so, they hide behind manufactured outrage and operational nonsense.

As if solutions to the problems on Buchanan Street hadn’t been found many years ago.

“If Paris can turn the Champs-Elysees into a city park, our cops have the foresight to reprioritize some West Nile Street space.”

Cllr Aitken had been trying to “boost her personal profile” by revealing the policy during COP26, according to the Conservative group.

No political party on the council has a majority, according to Bailie Kyle Thornton, who added that this “isn’t the way to make policy.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, was quoted as saying that he was disappointed that there was no prior consultation before the announcement.

“We have to ensure that our policy process is strong,” Cllr Thornton added.

It is incumbent, according to my group.

