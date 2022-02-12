Susan Powell, who was she?

The tragic disappearance of Susan Powell made national headlines.

Following Susan’s disappearance in 2009, police and law enforcement launched a major investigation.

Susan Cox Powell, a resident of West Valley City, Utah, worked as a cosmetologist.

Susan’s relatives reported her missing on December 7, 2009, after she failed to show up for work.

Susan’s home was raided by police, who discovered traces of her blood, a million-dollar life insurance policy, and a revealing letter expressing Susan’s fear for her life.

Susan revealed details about her life in a home video from July of 2008.

“This is me, July 29, 2008.” Susan says in the video.

Covering all of my bases and ensuring that our assets are documented in the event that something happens to me, my family, or all of us.”

“I want it documented somewhere that there is extreme turmoil in our marriage,” Susan continued.

“If I die, it may not be an accident, even if it appears to be,” she said.

While they were both students in Pierce County, Washington, Joshua Powell met Susan Cox.

In April of 2001, Joshua and Susan married and had two children.

When Susan’s disappearance was reported on December 7, he claimed he last saw her sleeping in their home before going on a camping trip with their two sons.

Utah authorities named Joshua as a person of interest in his wife’s case a few weeks later, on December 24, 2009.

Joshua killed his two sons and committed suicide on February 5, 2012.

Following her disappearance, sleuths proposed a slew of theories about Susan Powell’s whereabouts.

Dave Sparks of the Diesel Brothers made headlines in February 2022 for exploring Utah’s West Desert with Susan’s father, Chuck Cox.

“I was very fascinated with the idea of maybe helping Susan find,” Sparks told Fox’s Salt Lake City affiliate.

“I’ve just been following along ever since,” Sparks continued, “and then we got a tip that she might be out here.”

“We wanted to make sure that people don’t forget what happened to Susan,” he continued.

“I wish there was more,” Susan’s father Chuck told Fox.

It was not going to be found any other way.

And all I want to know is, is she here, is she not here, and who was here?”

“The chances of us finding something are pretty slim,” Chuck continued, “but on the other hand, she’s still out there somewhere.”

“I’m disappointed it wasn’t checked because it appears to fit everything we’d want…

