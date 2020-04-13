Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan pay tribute to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan paid tribute to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper during Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

Their co-host Kate is reportedly ‘sick with worry’ as Derek battles COVID-19 in intensive care, after being admitted to the hospital a week ago and testing positive for the virus.

Susanna, 49, said: ‘I know I speak for all of the team and all of our viewers when we send our love to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper.

‘We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers from coronavirus and our love to Kate.’

She continued: ‘You may have read over the last couple of days that Derek is in intensive care, he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

‘On Thursday night, Kate posted a video on Instagram when she and her family were clapping for carers, and said that she had an extra reason to do that.

‘We thank all of the NHS workers who are working so hard at the moment treating those who are suffering from the virus.’

Piers, 55, also discussed the ordeal, describing it as ‘agonising for everyone involved’.

Kate, 52, is now self-isolating at home with her two children after displaying mild symptoms.

Taking to Twitter to express her support, Susanna shared: ‘All my love to Kate and Derek’ with a heart emoji.

Piers took to his account and penned: ‘Now it’s been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the Coronavirus crisis sharply into the hearts of all of us. My love & prayers to Kate & Derek’, alongside a praying hands emoji.

Also sharing his well wishes was Ben Shephard, who tweeted a message of support for his co-presenter.

He wrote: ‘Just wanted to send all my love to Darcey and Billy. Sending Derek strength and positivity. Love to everyone going through this right now.’

This was retweeted by GMB star Richard Arnold, who added a praying hands emoji.

Also revealing his support for Kate on Twitter were Lord Alan Sugar and Spandau Ballet frontman Martin Kemp.

The Apprentice star wrote: ‘Sorry to hear about your husband via @piersmorgan. I wish him well and a speedy recovery.’

Martin added: ‘sending so much love to @kategarraway and her husband Derek. Wishing your man well Kate! xxx’.

Derek, who was a former adviser to Tony Blair, was rushed to hospital on Monday where he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Kate met Prince Charles at an event on March 11, but began displaying symptoms on Monday, which is beyond the two-week incubation period.

It comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK topped 38,000 on Friday, with 3,605 deaths.

The GMB presenter, who hasn’t been tested but is displaying ‘mild symptoms’ is self-isolating at home with their two children – Darcey, 14, and William (Bill), ten.

Just days ago, the presenter voiced her fears on Good Morning Britain after meeting with Prince Charles before he tested positive for coronavirus.

She spoke about their encounter live on air, revealing that the pair had got ‘relatively close’ at the Prince’s Trust Awards on March 11.

Kate’s spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

‘Kate, hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home.’

A source added to The Sun: ‘This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health.

‘She is obviously off TV too. Everyone at GMB is so worried for her.’

Kate shared a video of herself clapping for the NHS on Thursday night where she said her family had an ‘extra special reason’ to clap for our carers.

She wrote: ‘We had a an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there’s a special reason for us all isn’t there.

‘Thank thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going [clapping emojis] you are incredible.’

Kate’s GMB co-star Susanna Reid, who just ended her own quarantine after someone in her household displayed COVID-19 symptoms, commented with a heart emoji.

‘I don’t have any symptoms, so I’m not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He’s a man that meets a lot of people.’

Just a day later, Kate assured fans that she was in ‘perfect’ health and had been to hospital to have her eye checked over, following reports conjunctivitis is listed as a symptom of COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales has a ‘mild’ form of the illness and his doctor believes that the royal may have been contagious from March 13 at the earliest.

Shortly after Kate met Prince Charles on March 11, GMB played footage of the two together.

The presenter pointed out: ‘We’re relatively close there, as indeed were all the other people that were involved in that.

Kate and Derek have been married for fourteen years, with the former lobbyist cheering his wife on for the duration of her stint on I’m A Celebrity last year, he flew out to Australia with their two children to meet her.

The couple, who wed in September 2005, have previously discussed their union, with Derek admitting that he feared she was ‘a high-maintenance TV bimbo’.

Following her stint on I’m A Celebrity, the couple were planning to renew their vows in the coming months.

Kate, who was married to Ian Rumsey from 1998 to 2002, met Derek when they were set up by mutual friend, then-political editor of GMTV Gloria De Piero.

The I’m A Celeb star told The Times: ‘One day, as the sun was rising, she said, ‘I’m having an epiphany. You and Derek Draper.’ I was, like, ‘Who?’

‘Derek had just moved back from America, having left politics and retrained as a psychotherapist, and she thought we’d be perfect for each other…

‘She set up drinks with a group of people at Claridge’s. Derek arrived thinking it was a date and that I was being incredibly cool by ignoring him.’

Derek then admitted he was relieved he went on the date as Kate dispelled all the myths he believed of dating a TV personality.

Kate’s GMB co-star Piers Morgan has previously spoken about Derek as they used to butt heads when he was a press chief for Labour and Piers was editor of the Daily Mirror.