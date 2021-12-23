Susie Dent’s Christmas A-Z includes apanthropy to zwodder.

Susie Dent’s A-Z of Christmas includes everything from apanthropy to zwodder.

Every emotion associated with Christmas has a word in the historical dictionary.

If you had to pick one word from history to describe 2021 for the vast majority of us, it would be “pertolerate,” which first appeared in the dictionary in 1623 and is defined as “to endure to the end.”

Yet, as always, there is solace in knowing that our forefathers and mothers experienced many of the same emotions that we do, in both good and bad times, and this includes the feelings that come with Christmas.

You can be sure that the historical dictionary has a word for it, whether it’s the crapulence of overeating and drinking, the disappointment of a gift that promised to be so much more, or the intense desire to swear during traditional family battles.

Below are some of my favorite quotes from the past that cover almost every scenario this season.

I’m hoping that if we stick it out until better times come, they’ll be able to help us get through.

apanthropy It’s the season to be jolly, but some people crave nothing more than their own company, especially once their patience and food supplies have been depleted.

The word “apanthropy” comes to mind whenever they think of them: a desire for solitude and a dislike for other people.

The 16th-century equivalent of comfort food is bellycheer.

“The gratification of the belly; feasting, and gluttony,” according to the dictionary.

cover-slut If there was ever a time when we needed bibs, it’s Christmas.

Things will get spilled, whether it’s the warm glass of wine at 1 a.m. or the gravy passed around the table.

For such occasions, we need the “cover-slut,” a 17th-century term for a garment worn over another item to conceal something unsightly.

ding-dong This Christmas, the bells will ring out as usual.

But why do they go ding dong instead of dong ding? It’s all thanks to an unspoken English “rule” called “ablaut reduplication,” which involves the prioritization of certain sounds.

It explains why we never wear flip-flops, dally-dilly, or play pong pong.

ergophobia (fear of work) is a useful term for the impending return of alarm clocks and Zoom meetings.

If only.

