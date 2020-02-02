Suso joins Sevilla on loan

ROME, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Jesus Joaquin Fernandez Saenz de la Torre (Suso) joined Sevilla on a temporary basis with an option to buy, AC Milan confirmed on Wednesday.

Having come through the youth academy of Liverpool, the 26-year-old Spaniard joined AC Milan in 2015, managing 24 goals and 31 assists in 153 matches, but the winger failed to make an impact at San Siro this season.

It’s reported Suso has moved on an 18-month loan with the option to buy that becomes an obligation upon certain conditions.