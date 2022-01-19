Suspect claims to have an explosive device strapped to him near an Arizona gas station, prompting cops to evacuate.

As cops evacuate a Tucson gas station, a suspect claims to have an explosive device strapped to him.

A MAN in Tucson allegedly told police that he was carrying a bomb near a Speedway gas station.

While police are on the scene, the intersection of Broadway and Columbus has been closed down, and nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated.

On social media, an employee at a nearby business confirmed that all of the stores had been evacuated and that Speedway “had to shut off the gas.”

