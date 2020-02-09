Suspect in car ramming attack that left 12 Israeli soldiers injured detained after massive manhunt

Israeli security forces have detained the suspected terrorist who drove his car through a group of IDF recruits, injuring a dozen of them. He is reportedly a Palestinain man from East Jerusalem.

The car ramming attack, that occurred overnight in Jerusalem, left 12 Israeli soldiers injured. While one of them received wounds described as “critical,” nine others have already been discharged from hospital.

The attack prompted a massive manhunt, involving various Israeli military and law enforcement units, that ultimately resulted in the arrest of a suspect. The attacker managed to flee the scene of the ramming and was ultimately apprehended in the West Bank.

“Following an extensive operational and intelligence effort, the IDF, working with the Shin Bet, the Israel Police’s special police unit and other special forces, has arrested the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack in the predawn hours of this morning in Jerusalem,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to local media reports, the suspect is a 24-year-old Palestinian man, a flower shop owner from East Jerusalem.

Israel saw three attacks on its security forces on Thursday. Besides the ramming attack, an Israeli Arab man opened fire on police in Jerusalem’s Old City, lightly injuring one officer before getting gunned down. Apart from that, an IDF military post near the settlement of Dolev came under a drive-by attack that left a soldier injured. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

The spike in violence followed the presentation of the so-called ‘peace plan’ for Israel and Palestine, unveiled by US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan, which has a strong pro-Israeli bias, triggered massive protests by Palestinians, as well as an overwhelming rejection from other Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

