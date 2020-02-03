Suspect in Streatham terror attack is named as Sudesh Amman

The terrorist shot dead by police after stabbing two people in Streatham on Sunday was automatically released from prison just a few days ago, after serving less than half of a three year-plus sentence for 13 terror offences.

‘Knife-obsessed’ Sudesh Amman, 20, went on a rampage in south London, stabbing a man in his 40s in the stomach and a female cyclist in her 50s in the back, though both survived.

It has now been revealed that Amman, from Harrow, was jailed for three years and four months in December 2018 after he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing terrorist documents.

The then-18-year-old fantasised about carrying out a terror attack with a blade or with acid while riding a moped and also shared Al Qaeda propaganda on a WhatsApp group used by his family.

After being jailed for his offences, he was automatically released just a few days ago, after serving half of his sentence, despite authorities being concerned that he still held extremist views.

Today, while being under active police surveillance and ‘very stringent licencing conditions’, he launched a horrific knife rampage in Streatham, south London, leaving one man in a life-threatening condition, though he later recovered.

Wearing a fake suicide vest, Amman stole a £3.99 blade from a convenience store and stabbed the man, in his 40s, in the stomach before knifing a female cyclist, in her 50s, in the back.

Armed police were on the scene within minutes, having been following him because they suspected he was going to launch a terrorist attack imminently. After he failed to stop, Amman was shot dead outside a Boots chemist.

After the rampage, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ on Monday.

A Whitehall source claimed he was released despite concerns because the law didn’t give them the power to keep him in jail.

Another woman received minor injuries in today’s attack, believed to have been caused by flying glass following a police gunshot.

Officers are thought to have called for back-up in a panic after seeing Amman steal the knife before launching his attack, reportedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’.

In the rush to get there, one police car crashed into a driveway on a residential street a mile away.

The Whitehall source insisted that Amman had been under constant surveillance following his early release from prison just days ago.

Before being jailed in 2018, Amman asked his girlfriend to kill her parents because they were ‘kuffar’ and wrote about how his goal was to be a martyr.

His stash of manuals on bomb making, knife fighting and close combat included the titles Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting and How to Make A Bomb In Your Kitchen.

The North West London College student jotted down how to make explosives in a notebook and was planning a terrorist attack in Queensbury, northwest London, during Skype chats.

Amman posted a link to a pdf copy of the ‘Inspire’ magazine focusing on the idea of the ‘Lone Jihad’ in a family WhatsApp group in January this year, exposing children as young as 11 to extremist material.

The document contained an article about ‘the successful pressure cooker bomb’ and provided detailed instructions on how to maximise casualties through the use of IEDs.

After he was jailed, Alexis Boon, head of the Met Police counter-terrorism command, said: ‘His fascination with dying in the name of terrorism was clear in a notepad we recovered from his home.’

At the time of his trial, prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst said: ‘The defendant had discussed with his family, friends and girlfriend his strong and often extreme views on jihad, the kuffar, and his desire to carry out a terrorist attack.

‘Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds.

‘The Crown contends that the defendant’s interest in Islamic extremism and Daesh in particular is more than a mere immature fascination with the taboo and with graphic violence. He is clearly someone with sincerely held and concerning ideological beliefs which motivate him to collect and disseminate such material.

‘For example, he is seen telling his girlfriend in online chat how he has declared a pledge to Islamic State and wishes to purge society and carry out acid attacks. Elsewhere he is seen telling her he prefers the idea of a knife attack over use of bombs.’

A Whitehall source said this evening: ‘He was under surveillance, that is what allowed police to do their job so quickly. It could have been much worse than it was.

‘There had been concerns when he was in prison but there were no powers for any authority to keep him behind bars.

‘There was nothing that could be done to keep him behind bars under existing laws, hence why he was under surveillance and strict licencing conditions.

‘He had served half of his sentence, which was more than three years, so had to be released despite concerns over his conduct.

‘The public will look at this case and say why was this individual not kept behind bars and the Prime Minister shares that view.

‘This shines a light on something that clearly needs addressing.’

The source added that the ‘very stringent’ licencing conditions included a curfew.

Boris Johnson has said he will announce plans on Monday for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ following the terror-related incident in south London.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: ‘My thoughts are with the injured victims and their loved ones following today’s horrific attack in Streatham.

‘I want to pay tribute to the speed and bravery of the police who responded and confronted the attacker – preventing further injuries and violence – and all of the emergency services who came to the aid of others.

‘An investigation is taking place at pace to establish the full facts of what happened, and the Government will provide all necessary support to the police and security services as this work goes on.

‘Following the awful events at Fishmonger’s Hall in December, we have moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism – including longer prison sentences and more money for the police.

‘Tomorrow, we will announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences.’

Officers raced to the scene outside a supermarket on High Road in Streatham at around 2pm today following reports of gunfire.

Photos from the scene showed a lifeless body face down on the pavement with what were described as ‘silver canisters’ strapped to his chest with a large knife lying beside him.

In one video, police armed with machine guns and masked undercover officers are seen approaching the suspect’s body before rapidly moving away from the area.

Scotland Yard said the broad-daylight carnage was a terror-related incident around an hour after first reports from the scene.

Witness David Chawner said: ‘I was going to the cinema. I saw what I thought was just a shop lifting. I saw someone run down the street, bump into someone and then they fell to the ground, got up again, and then somebody shouted and then I heard what I thought was a car backfiring.

‘I didn’t assume it was a gunshot until I saw what later turned out to be two officers pointing guns at an assailant on the road.’

He added: ‘And because I was going to the cinema I always carry a blanket with me. It’s a stupid thing but I always get really cold in the cinema. So I took that out my bag and gave it to them to compress the wound.’

The Met’s deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said: ‘At approximately 2pm on Sunday two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth.

‘As part of a proactive Counter Terrorism operation, armed officers were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘A third person also received minor injuries – believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm.

‘A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended.

‘Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device.

‘Three victims have been taken to south London hospitals. One man is being treated as life-threatening, one woman has non-life threatening injuries and another woman has minor injuries.

‘My thoughts are with the victims and their loved-ones at this time.

‘The situation has been contained and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident. The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related.’

London Ambulance Service Strategic Commander Graham Norton said: ‘We were called at 1.58pm today (2 February) to reports of an incident in Streatham High Road.

‘We worked closely with the other emergency services and sent a number of resources including five ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer and a motorcycle responder, with the first of our medics arriving in four minutes. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

‘We treated three patients for injuries at the scene, and took all three people to hospital.’

One officer was filmed telling pedestrians that the suspect was wearing a possible suicide vest before directing them away from the scene.

Just minutes after the attack in London, Belgian police also shot a ‘knifeman’ who is thought to have stabbed two people on a busy high street in Ghent.

The suspect was reportedly injured by officers in Ghent during the incident on Bevrijdingslaan, according to HLN.

Pictures show a man pinned to the ground by police on the busy road as witnesses watch in horror.

In Streatham, student Rafe Askem was walking along the High Road when he heard a man shouting ‘ahh’ and then saw the victim bleeding.

The 21-year-old said he saw two boys pushing a man against some shutters and heard a shout before looking over to see blood on the floor.

The student, from Streatham in south London, said: ‘I saw somebody getting stabbed. It all happened very quickly.

‘Then I just heard shouting and I saw people running. I saw him bleeding out.

‘He didn’t say anything. All I heard was him shouting out ‘ahh’.’

A 19-year-old student from Streatham – who did not want to be named – claimed to have witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road in front of a Boots store.

He said: ‘I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing.

‘The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.

‘After that I ran into the library to get to safety.

‘From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.’

He said people began running into nearby stores after the incident.

‘We were all informed to stay in buildings by armed police, until we were evacuated,’ he said.

Dozens of emergency vehicles lined the area and an air ambulance landed on Tooting Bec Common a few hundred yards from the scene of the shooting.

London Ambulance Service said at the time: ‘We have a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since tweeted about the attack.

He said: ‘Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related.

‘My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted his thanks to those who have been dealing with the terror-related incident in London on Sunday.

‘My thoughts go out to those injured and affected by the incident in Streatham,’ tweeted the leader of the opposition.

‘I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their dedication and quick response.’

Local resident Stuart Birch, 50, a bookmaker, said: ‘I was just coming back from the dentists at around 2.30pm when I saw a helicopter ambulance on the Common and a police helicopter hovering above the High Street.

‘Police have cordoned off a section of the main road either side of the White Lion.

‘I saw customers being evacuated by the police from a coffee shop near the pub.

‘Then an ambulance turned up outside the pub with horns blaring and the blue lights flashing.’

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also wrote a statement which read: ‘A man has been shot dead by armed police in Streatham following an incident that is being treated as terrorism-related.

‘A number of people are believed to have been stabbed.

‘I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local representatives and wanted to thank our police, security and emergency services staff for their swift and courageous response.

‘They truly are the best of us.

‘Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.’

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer added: ‘Shocking reports from Streatham. My thoughts are with everyone affected.

‘Huge thanks to our emergency services for everything they do to keep us safe.

And Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote: ‘I am being kept updated by @metpoliceuk on this afternoon’s incident in Streatham, which has been declared terrorist-related.

‘My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services and their families.’

Similarly, Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote: ‘All our gratitude goes to the NHS paramedics and emergency services who responded so rapidly to today’s incident in Streatham.

‘Thinking of everyone involved. We must never be divided by terrorism.’

Jack Odell, 28, from Streatham told MailOnline: ‘Police came and knocked on the door and told us to evacuate.

‘They just told us to move away from the area. I only saw what was pictured in my tweet of the junction.’

Mr Odell said officers did not say when he could return to his property.

Richard Mustonen-Smith, 59, a response pastor for Ascension Trust, has lived in the area all his life.

He said: ‘I’m shocked it’s happened in Streatham. I’ve been here all my life. We’re always getting accidents down here but not this.

‘My grandson was in the Odeon and they got told to go out the back because there was a bomb. They got them to go out of the back of the cinema. They were there to watch a film.

‘When it’s a member of your family so close to you you don’t expect it. You’re always worried about your family being on the streets but this is even worse.

‘I heard two people got stabbed and apparently one man was shouting Allahu Akbar but people thought he was just a crazy man, so he got away. Apparently he had two rucksacks.’

A 33-year-old woman who lives near the scene also MailOnline how she was locked in a nearby Odeon for 20 minutes after the attack, before being rushed out a fire exit round the back.

She said officers came in and ordered them to stand well away from the windows.

She continued: ‘I heard it and just thought it was a car backfiring. Everyone did.

‘I ran into the Odeon just down the road. There were quite a few people in there. Only a few ran inside to start with.’

She said staff shut the doors. ‘Everyone just thought it was a car.’

She said another woman locked in the cinema, who had been on the way to Poundland, witnessed the shooting and was shaking with fear.

‘She thought it was a gang shooting because the two men were dressed all in black.

‘She was really shaking, she was quite distressed and was panicking and all over the place.’

The woman ran upstairs in the cinema before people were let out the back.

She said she sprinted home as police cars ‘zoomed around the area and helicopters circled above’.

She had to take a scenic route back home due to the main road being sealed off.

Mr Chawner tweeted to say: ‘I had to stay with someone who’d just been #stabbed in #Streatham for 30 minutes before a single ambulance arrived.

‘I’m just over one mile from a hospital – I’m not having a go at anyone but that’s not right.

‘I just hope he made it.’

Speaking to Sky TV later, he said: ‘In that moment I did not think it was a terrorist attack, I did not think it was anything out of the ordinary, until I saw the guns…

‘My only concern was the poor person in the street.‘

Rory Stewart, who is an Independent candidate for Mayor of London in the upcoming 2020 election, responded to Mr Chawner’s post.

He wrote: ‘So much respect for your courage and presence of mind – remember to get to counselling immediately – at least have a chance to calmly talk it through.

‘All my respect and best wishes.’