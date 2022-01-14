Suspect in the heinous murder of Ashling Murphy, who had previously been a victim of violence.

The assailant in the brutal murder of Ashling Murphy has a history of violence.

The suspect – who has previously appeared in court on public order and shoplifting charges – was also suspected of violence in the past, according to The Irish Sun.

Following the shocking murder of Ashling on Wednesday evening, social media users have labeled her killer “scum.”

Witnesses were able to provide gardai with a description of the alleged killer.

He will not be charged or released until later tonight, according to detectives.

Gardai, who were also at Ashling’s school yesterday, believe she fought back bravely after being brutally beaten by her assailant.

He was known to Tullamore Gardai not only for his convictions, but also for his alcoholism and loutish behavior.

Before charging him with the teacher’s murder, Gardai are awaiting the results of forensic tests.

They’re also looking for his phone to figure out where he was before the murder.

Officers believe Ashling was being followed before she was killed.

The heinous assassination is being treated as a random act of violence.

“This man was known to gardai because of his previous convictions,” a source said, “but he wasn’t being investigated for any offence at the time of this terrible incident.”

“He’s a man with a history of violence.”