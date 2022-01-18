What We Know About the Texas Hostage Situation Suspect Police Name British Man Malik Faisal Akram: What We Know About the Texas Hostage Situation

After taking four hostages at a Texas synagogue, the 44-year-old from Blackburn, Lancashire, was killed by an FBI swat team.

The FBI has identified Malik Faisal Akram, a British man who was killed by police in Texas after holding four people hostage at a synagogue.

A swat team stormed the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville at around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, killing the 44-year-old from Blackburn, Lancashire.

Two teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation yesterday, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

During a livestreamed service, Akram allegedly stormed the synagogue, claiming to be armed with weapons and explosives.

He kidnapped four people, one of whom was Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel.

During the 10-hour siege, Akram is said to have demanded the release of Lady al-Qaeda, a Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in 2010 for attempting to murder US military officers in Afghanistan.

“Are you listening? I’m going to die,” Akram shouted over the livestream, and told an FBI swat team, “If anyone tries to enter this building, I’m telling you…everyone will die.”

One hostage was released early in the siege, and the other three fled shortly before dozens of FBI agents stormed the synagogue and killed Akram.

According to US President Joe Biden, Akram is originally from Blackburn and recently flew to the United States.

Mr Biden also claimed that Akram purchased a gun on the street and spent his first night in the United States in a homeless shelter.

During the siege, relatives spent hours at a Blackburn police station “liaising with Faisal, negotiators, the FBI,” according to Akram’s brother Gulbar.

He also claimed that while Akram had “mental health issues,” his family was “confident” that he would not harm the hostages.

“He’s known to police,” Gulbar told Sky News.

Have you ever had a criminal record?

How did he get a visa and a gun?”

GMP announced last night that two teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack by anti-terror police in south Manchester earlier on Sunday evening.

They don’t leave.

