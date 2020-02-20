Suspected al-Shabab militants ambush Kenyan commuter bus, casualties unknown

MANDERA, Kenya, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Suspected al-Shabab militants on Wednesday ambushed a commuter bus in Mandera county in northeast Kenya amid fears of casualties.

The police and witnesses said the Nairobi-bound bus named Moyale Raha was attacked at the Fino area by the militants.

“It’s true the bus was attacked by suspected al-Shabab militants. We have not gotten the number of casualties,” said a police officer who declined to be named.

He said reinforcement has been sent to the scene to pursue the attackers.

Fino is about six kilometers away from the main Kenya-Somalia border. The area has been facing a number of attacks from the militants who target communication masts and destroy them.