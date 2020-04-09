Suspected coronavirus outbreak at Glasgow care home after 13 die

Deceased had not been diagnosed with Covid-19 although two staff members have tested positive

Thirteen people have died in the space of a week after a suspected coronavirus outbreak at a Glasgow care home.

Two staff members at the Burlington Court care home, where all victim’s lived, are being treated in separate hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

The residents all had underlying health conditions and it is not yet confirmed whether they had died from the disease as tests are carried out upon hospital admission only.

A spokeswoman for Four Seasons Health Care, which runs Burlington Court, said it had “strict protocols on infectious diseases” and that it was closely monitoring the health of the other residents and colleagues.

She added: “Our condolences are with their families and we are providing them with our ongoing support during this difficult time.”

The spokeswoman said the home had had access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and the GPs had provided support through visits and telephone contact.

The team have been liaising with Public Health Scotland as well as the Care Inspectorate which are fully up to date, she added.

The Care Inspectorate confirmed it was aware of the deaths at Burlington Court as a result of a suspected Covid-19 outbreak.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those affected as well as the the staff and wider community of the home,” a spokesman said. “We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time.

“All of Scotland’s social care sector is working under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them.”