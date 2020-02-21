Suspected German gunman posted “deeply racist”…

BERLIN, Feb 20 – A German man suspected of killing nine people overnight in a shooting rampage before turning the gun on his mother and himself had posted a manifesto online with conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, the public prosecutor general said.

“On the suspected perpetrator’s home page, he had put up video messages and a kind of manifesto that, in addition to obscure thoughts and absurd conspiracy theories, pointed to deeply racist views,” Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank told reporters. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)