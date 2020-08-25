Suspected serial killer feared to have murdered 100 women still at large eight years after escaping from cops in Russia

A SUSPECTED serial killer feared to have raped and murdered more than 100 women is still at large eight years after escaping from cops in Russia.

Valery Andreev, 63, is said to top Interpol’s wanted list for crimes against women and is now “on the run” in a large Siberian region, residents have been warned.

People in Krasnoyarsk region – the second largest in Russia – have been told the lorry driver has been spotted here and warned that he is considered one of Russia’s ten most dangerous men.

Police say they have”proof” of eight cases where women were raped and murdered by Andreev.

But he is suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of more than one hundred missing women in the decade between 2006 and 2016.

All of the women disappeared in the Orenburg region in southwest Russia, close to the border with Kazakhstan, according to law enforcement.

If true, this would make Andreev Russia’s worst-ever serial killer, exceeding ex-policeman Mikhail Popkov, aka The Werewolf, who was convicted of 81 murders in Siberia – and confessing to an additional two.

Andreev is nicknamed the ‘Orsk Maniac’ after his home city.

Among his suspected victims are Ekaterina Morozova, who was 19 when she disappeared in 2012.

Another is Irina Nikolskaya, aged 25 when she went missing in 2012.

Two other suspected victims were named as Olga Zhuravleva and Arzhan Urkumbayeva.

Andreev has been on the run since 2013 when he was put on Russia’s federal wanted list.

An initial reward of $20,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

A blunder allowed Andreev to escape after he was detained and interrogated by police.

Nothing was known about his location for years, but recently he was reportedly seen in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, capital of the region of the same name.

He is described as a married father of two who was considered a “peaceful and obedient family man”.

Locals said he was “polite, well-mannered and respectable”.

He was a lorry driver for 15 years.

Police have urged anyone seeing the suspected serial killer to contact them immediately.

Russia is home to some other brutal killers including Alexander Pichushkin who lured his victims into the woods where he stabbed them to death.

Experts believe he became violent after he was hit on the head by a swing when he was four.

Another Russian serial killer dubbed The Werewolf shrugged when he was asked how many women he had raped and murdered while pretending to be the perfect family man.

Mikhail Popkov, 53, was jailed for life in 2015 for killing at least 82 women over two decades – making him one of the worst serial killers in history.

And Andrey Yezhov, a 53-year-old Russian plumber, callously admitted to the serial rape and murder of seven women.