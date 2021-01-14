Suspected terrorist arrested in Pakistan’s Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Police in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi said on Thursday that they have foiled a terror bid and arrested a suspected terrorist linked to a foreign intelligence agency.

According to Fida Hussain Janwari, senior superintendent of police in the Keamari area of Karachi, police conducted a targeted operation based on a tip-off at a house in the Ittehad Town area of Karachi, the provincial capital of southern Sindh province.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with an intelligence agency of the Pakistani army, said the official, adding that the suspected terrorist was involved in carrying out reconnaissance for terrorist activities in the city.

The suspect was planning to launch terror attacks in the city, and the timely arrest has saved the city from a disaster, said the official.

Police personnel also seized explosives, hand grenades, arms and other sensitive materials from the suspect.

Last week, the country’s National Counter Terrorism Authority has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key government installations.

After the alert, authorities heightened security arrangements especially near government buildings and installations. Enditem