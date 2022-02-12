Suspects wanted by Lancaster police after a robbery at gunpoint.

Suspects wanted by police after a robbery at gunpoint at a grocery store in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, three suspects wearing masks robbed a Marizzy Grocery and Deli employee at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

Investigators distributed a flyer asking for help in identifying the perpetrators.

According to the report, the grocery store at 450 W Orange Street was robbed at 6:30 p.m.

According to Lancaster Police, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspects fled the store on foot after receiving cash and cigarettes.

According to police, one of the armed suspects fired a shot, but no one was injured.

According to the police, two of the suspects were last seen running west on Orange Street and one was last seen walking south on Mary Street.

Detective Ryan Burgett can be reached at (717) 735-3412, and Lancaster CityCounty Crime Stoppers can be reached at (800) 322-1913.

Residents can also text LANCS and their message to 847411 to send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

