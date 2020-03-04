Suspended Grammys CEO fired by Recording Academy

The organization behind the Grammys has fired its embattled CEO, less than two months after she was suspended on claims of bullying and harassment.

The Recording Academy announced the termination of Deborah Dugan in a letter published Monday, just six months after she was brought in to the top role.

Following her suspension in January, Dugan filed an explosive complaint accusing the organization of silencing her concerns over sexual harassment and voting irregularities.

The Recording Academy said its decision to fire Dugan was reached following ‘two exhaustive, costly independent investigations’ about her allegations.

The reviews found ‘consistent management deficiencies and failures,’ but did not substantiate her claims. Investigators interviewed a combined total of 37 witnesses, and reviewed numerous relevant documents and emails.

After she was placed on suspension, Dugan additionally made a number of inflammatory accusations about the organization, including an allegation that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, raped a foreign female recording artist.

He flatly denied the claim, stating: ‘The allegations of rape are ludicrous, and untrue…. An in-depth independent investigation by experienced and highly regarded lawyers was conducted and I was completely exonerated.’

Dugan also said she was sexually harassed by the academy’s general counsel, Joel Katz, and the nomination process is ‘rigged’.

In the letter announcing the termination on Monday, the Recording Academy stated they chose not to purse a settlement with Dugan.

‘We could not reward her with a lucrative settlement and thereby set a precedent that behavior like hers has no consequence.

‘Our members and employees, and the entire music industry, deserve better than that.’

Dugan retaliated with her own statement, sent out by her legal team.

‘I was recruited and hired by the Recording Academy to make positive change; unfortunately, I was not able to do that as its CEO. While I am disappointed by this latest development, I am not surprised given the Academy’s pattern of dealing with whistleblowers,’ she wrote.

‘Is anyone surprised that its purported investigations did not include interviewing me or addressing the greater claims of conflicts of interest and voting irregularities?’

Dugan continued: ‘Instead of trying to reform the corrupt institution from within, I will continue to work to hold accountable those who continue to self-deal, taint the Grammy voting process and discriminate against women and people of color.

‘Artists deserve better. To me, this is the real meaning of ‘stepping up.”

Dugan was the first female CEO of the Recording Academy.

Her attorney told Variety that ‘The Academy’s decision to terminate Ms. Dugan and immediately leak that information to the press further demonstrates that it will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest. The decision is despicable and, in due course, the Academy, its leadership and its attorneys will be held accountable under the law.’

Her replacement has not been announced.