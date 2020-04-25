Suspense drama with Rashomon-style storytelling well-received in China

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — “The Gutter,” an urban romance and suspense drama with Rashomon-style storytelling, has been well-received online in China.

Featuring the story of Thomas starring popular Hong Kong actor Bowie Lam and three women as well as their complicated relationships, the web drama scored 8.8 points out of 10 on review platform Douban based on more than 21,000 reviews.

It ranked third on Douban’s weekly top 10 list for Chinese-language TV dramas in terms of popularity, marking its fourth-consecutive-week stay on the list, which is updated every Wednesday.

“The Gutter” was released on the Chinese mainland via online streaming platform Youku on March 28.

A Rashomon-style story is where several characters recount the same event. It shows that two or more people can view the same event quite differently. Enditem