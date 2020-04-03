Suspension of int’l passenger transport stays at all land ports: Official

Suspension of international passenger transport will continue at all land ports across China, said an official with the Ministry of Transport on March 30.

Among China’s 65 land ports that provide international transport service, 34 had remained open for freight transportation only, Li Yang, chief of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Transport, told a press conference held in Beijing.

About 2,000 people entered China from the 34 ports by vehicle daily. And the daily number of those entering the mainland from Hong Kong and Macao amounted to 8,000, Li said.

Vehicle drivers engaged in international transportation should be registered for management and take regular nucleic acid tests in a bid to prevent coronavirus infections in foreign countries from entry into China, Li suggested.

In a related development, the ministry said last week that it would adopt stricter management over sailors on international ships, given that all international cruise lines originating from ports on the Chinese mainland had been suspended out of service since late January.