Suspicious Perth bushfire under control

A suspiciously lit bushfire in Perth’s south has been brought under control.

A watch and act alert had been issued for the southern part of Byford, but the warning has been downgraded to an advice.

“Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes,” the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.

Some roads had been closed but have since re-opened, although drivers are asked to avoid the area or slow down due to smoke.

The blaze, which started about 1.40am on Friday, has burnt about 5.5 hectares.