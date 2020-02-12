Suter claims maiden win in Super-G at Garmisch-Partenkirchen World Cup

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Swiss alpine skier Corinne Suter claimed her maiden victory in Super-G here at Kandahar Run here on Sunday in the FIS World Cup race.

After winning her first World Cup downhill race a month ago in Zauchensee, Austria, Suter repeated herself in Super-G, proving her skiing consistency in both disciplines.

Suter finished one minute and 19.46 seconds and beat Nicole Schmidhofer from Austria by 0.43 seconds and her Swiss teammate Wendy Holdener by seven-tenths, becoming the fifth different winner in five super-G races this season.

Schmidhofer came back on the podium after Lake Louise’s Downhill victory and Holdener won the second podium in Super G this season, proving to be able to ski at the top in different disciplines.

The French skier Tiffany Gauthier finished fourth by a mere of 0.01 seconds from her first career podium. The pre-race favorite, the super-G standings leader Federica Brignone from Italy finished fifth at 0.90 seconds back and ranked fifth.

After claiming the first downhill win on Saturday, the German skier Viktoria Rebensburg suffered a heavy fall on the tricky mid-section.