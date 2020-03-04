Sutton to miss NRL round one for Canberra

Canberra’s back-row stocks have taken another hit with Ryan Sutton to miss the opening-round NRL clash with Gold Coast for a shoulder charge.

The Raiders on Tuesday entered a guilty plea to the grade-one charge, avoiding the risk of a second week on the sidelines had he fought the case and lost.

Sutton’s hit came in the final minute of Canberra’s trial win over Canterbury on Joe Stimson, but could prove costly.

After being overlooked for last year’s grand final he would have almost certainly come into the side with John Bateman out for up to eight weeks with a shoulder injury.

Hudson Young is also still sidelined, with five matches still to serve on his ban from last year for making contact with an opponent’s face.