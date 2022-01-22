Suzanne Morphew’s identity is unknown, as is the date of her disappearance.

Suzanne Morphew: Who is she and when did she go missing?

A PERSON OF INTEREST has been arrested in the case of Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance.

Morphew’s disappearance stunned her neighbors after she went for a bike ride after leaving her house.

On April 30, 2021, Suzanne Morphew would have turned 50.

She was a former teacher who, since 2012, has run the Suzanne R Morphew Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping others.

She mysteriously vanished on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, and authorities have been at a loss for nearly a year as to her whereabouts.

Over 1,300 tips about her case were received by law enforcement teams in the area of her home in Salida, Colorado.

Authorities searched for her with dive teams, drones, and cadaver dogs, but she was never found.

Deputies discovered a personal item belonging to her in the Mayville area shortly after her disappearance, though it is unknown what it was.

On December 10, 2020, outside a supermarket in Salida, Morphew’s husband, Barry, 53, offered (dollar)100,000 for her return and passed out flyers.

Barry was arrested in connection with his wife’s disappearance on May 5, 2021, according to authorities.

He was accused of first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

Barry maintained his innocence throughout the year-long investigation, even posting videos online pleading with Morphew to return.

“Oh Suzanne,” Barry said in one of the clips, “if anyone out there can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back.”

“We love you, we miss you, and your girls are counting on you.”

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get you back, no questions asked, however much they want.”

I love you, honey, and I desperately want you back.”

Andrew Moorman, Morphew’s brother, has previously stated that he believes Barry was involved in her disappearance.

He revealed to Dr.

Phil claimed that his sister had been “abducted, and in this case, murdered.”

“I don’t believe she was taken to another location; I believe it occurred at home,” he said.

Andrew stated that he believes Barry is guilty “based on the behaviors and events that occurred,” but that he will “pray it isn’t.”

Morphew’s sister, Melinda Moorman, told Fox21 that she was relieved to learn of a new development in the case.

“I’m relieved and grateful,” she said.

I’m truly grateful.”

“Today is the first day of my sister’s justice.

It’s been a journey that no one expects to take.”

“I want the world to know that my sister was the darling of our family,” Moorman continued.

“She was the rose in the midst of thorns.”

That’s exactly it…

