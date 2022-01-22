Suzanne Morphew’s murder case has seven shocking details, ranging from her husband Barry’s chipmunk alibi to a spy pen used to catch affairs.

From her husband Barry’s chipmunk alibi to a spy pen used to catch affairs, there are still unanswered questions in the murder of Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne, a Colorado mother of two, has been missing since Mother’s Day 2020, and several questions remain unanswered in the investigation.

Suzanne had just celebrated her 49th birthday days before going missing from the (dollar)1.7 million mansion she shared with her husband and two adult daughters Mallory and Macy Morphew on May 10, 2020.

Her body has yet to be discovered, and she is believed to be deceased.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

She allegedly went for a bike ride and did not return.

After Mallory and Macy were unable to contact her after returning from a camping trip in Idaho, a neighbor raised the alarm.

Barry Morphew, her husband, was allegedly in Denver the night before she vanished, staying in a hotel there as he prepared for a landscaping job.

Officials in Chaffee County received a report of a missing woman, prompting a search that included the use of drones and scent-tracking dogs to locate the former teacher.

More than 1,000 tip-offs were received by law enforcement teams conducting searches near her Salida home.

Authorities used dive teams to search for Suzanne, but she has yet to be found, and authorities have no idea where her body is.

Despite the fact that his wife’s body was never found, prosecutors charged Barry with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

And now, nearly two years after Suzanne vanished, journalist Peter Van Sant and true-crime series 48 Hours have investigated the case in The Suzanne Morphew Case: Nothing Is What It Seems, which will air on the CBS TV Network and Paramount(plus) on January 22, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET.

“Even though Suzanne Morphew’s body was never found,” according to a press release for the show, Barry was “arrested for first-degree murder.”

“It had become clear that Barry could not control Suzanne’s insistence on leaving him, and he resorted to something he has done his entire life – hunt and control Suzanne like he had hunted and controlled animals,” the affidavit continues.

Barry was released from prison in September 2021 after posting (dollar)500,000 in cash bail.

While awaiting trial for murder and evidence tampering, the father-of-two will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

He is allowed to see his two daughters while awaiting trial in Chaffee County.

In May 2022, the trial is set to begin.

It also…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.