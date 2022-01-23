Suzanne Morphew’s sister claims her mother’s husband was abusive to his wife and used to ‘overpower and intimidate people.’

Suzanne Morphew’s sister claims that her mother’s husband was abusive to his wife and would ‘overpower and intimidate people.’

Barry Morphew, the missing mother’s husband, was allegedly abusive to his wife and would “overpower and intimidate people,” according to Suzanne Morphew’s sister.

Suzanne sent Melinda Moorman texts just days before her disappearance on Mother’s Day 2020, according to Melinda Moorman in an interview with CBS’s 48 Hours, which aired Saturday.

Suzanne’s body has never been found, and police believe she is dead.

Barry, her husband, is set to stand trial for murder later this year and has pleaded not guilty.

Just days before she vanished, Melinda Moorman told 48 Hours that her sister told her in text messages that she was being abused by her husband and that she wanted to leave him.

“It was quite long.”

It had a huge impact.

“It was eye-opening,” she explained.

“In the relationship, Barry was very dominant, and my sister was a very passive, gentle soul… he had a great tendency to overpower, intimidate people in order to get what he wanted.”

“He’s also been abusive emotionally and physically… I feel more angry now,” Suzanne writes in her text.

I’m furious at what I’ve allowed.”

Melinda expressed her desire for Barry to share what he knows about her sister’s disappearance.

“Please do the right thing, Barry,” she pleaded in a recent episode of 48 Hours.

“I implore you to do the right thing.”

Melinda also had a message for Mallory and Marcy, the daughters of her sister.

“Your mother would have given her life for you girls,” Melinda said to Mallory and Macy.

“She would never abandon you,” says the narrator.

She’d never abandon you without a fight.

“She was completely devoted to you.”

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on May 9, 2020, Mother’s Day.

She was said to have gone for a bike ride and not returned.

After Mallory and Macy were unable to reach their mother, a neighbor raised the alarm.

The night Suzanne vanished, Barry was allegedly staying in a Denver hotel 140 miles away as he prepared for a landscaping job.

Her body has yet to be discovered, so she is presumed dead.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Suzanne’s texts to a close friend from the months leading up to her disappearance were revealed later in the 48 Hours episode, revealing more of the turmoil in her marriage.

One text read, “He won’t speak of divorce.”

“When he’s around, I can’t relax.”

“I wouldn’t feel safe with him by myself.”

On May 9, 2020, the day Suzanne was last heard from alive, both Suzanne and Barry had unusual activity detected on their cell phones.

Suzanne had texted Jeff Libler, her alleged lover, 59 times in the…

