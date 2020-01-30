SW China province cracks over 8,000 cases of wildlife crime in 2019

KUNMING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The police in southwest China’s Yunnan province cracked over 8,000 cases involving wildlife resources crime in 2019, according to local forestry police.

The police detained more than 7,600 suspects during a campaign to crack down on crimes of damaging wildlife resources from April to September in 2019.

The police smashed a gang that traded wildlife products using the Internet and logistics in the campaign, detaining eight suspects and seizing products including tiger skin and leopard bones worth over 60 million yuan (about 8.74 million U.S. dollars).

The police also cracked 1,562 cases related to wild bird trading and other crimes and seized 7,142 wild birds in a two-month campaign since September 2019.