SW China’s Sichuan launches emergency response after 5.1-magnitude quake

CHENGDU, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The department of emergency management of southwest China’s Sichuan Province initiated a third-level emergency response after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Qingbaijiang District of the provincial capital Chengdu at 12:05 a.m. Monday.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicenter was monitored at 30.74 degrees north latitude and 104.46 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 21 km.

Local residents received a quake alert eight seconds in advance via loudspeaker or cellphone based on an earthquake warning network system jointly built by the Chengdu emergency response bureau and the Institute of Care-life, a local research organization for disaster reduction.

As of noon Monday, no casualties were reported.

The quake cut off power supply to 5,000 households and damaged rural roads. The power supply did not resume until 5 a.m.

The epicenter was 14 km from Jintang County in Chengdu, with strong tremors felt in the provincial capital.

“The quake lasted for more than 10 seconds and my bed was shaking,” said Zhang Xun, a local resident.

“I shook all over when the quake hit. My first reaction was to pick up my baby,” said a Jintang resident surnamed Yi.

Many people stayed outside after the quake, wearing protective masks. Some took their quilts to spend the night in their cars, Yi said.