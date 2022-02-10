Swahili is now the official working language of the African Union.

Following a request from Tanzania’s vice president, AU Heads of State approved the move.

Swahili has been officially adopted as an official working language by the Africa Union, which has 55 member countries.

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango requested the approval, claiming that Swahili is spoken by over 100 million people across Africa, making it one of the continent’s most widely spoken languages.

“Kiswahili (another name for Swahili) is already in use in various communities, including the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and as a teaching language in many African countries,” Mpango said.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the announcement was made at the African Union’s Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

For a long time, African leaders have pushed for Swahili to be adopted as the Pan African language by the African Union.

World Kiswahili Language Day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on July 7.

Swahili speakers can be found in more than 14 countries, according to the United Nations: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Somalia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Comoros, and as far as Oman and Yemen in the Middle East.

South Africa and Botswana have implemented it in schools, while Namibia and other Southern African countries are considering it.