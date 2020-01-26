Swanned: World’s first dating app exclusively for British and Irish expats launches in Australia

The world’s first dating app exclusively for British and Irish expats has launched in Australia, helping users find their soulmates by connecting them with others who have left home for a new life overseas.

Swanned, the brainchild of British entrepreneurs Natalie Smith, 36, and Isla Cameron, 38, aims to eliminate the off-putting challenges of dating in a foreign country by linking people with similar life experience and shared interests.

The app, which is being rolled out in Sydney, makes it easier to build lasting relationships thanks to a variety of features which help singletons find a partner with an understanding of their heritage and past, and a common goal for the future.

Each profile reveals how long the user has lived in Australia and if they intend to stay, to reduce the risk of falling for someone who is preparing to return to Europe.

A ‘hometown’ section which publicly lists your place of origin acts as a conversation starter and allows users to narrow searches to people from their native area, if they so wish.

UK and Irish focused personal preference questions like ‘cup or tea or vodka martini?’ and ‘raver or behaver?’ help people find potential partners with similar interests.

Character filters allow users to say what they want from the outset, through ‘make or break’ traits like ‘non-smoker’, ‘early bird’ and ‘night owl’ to avoid wasted hours of chat between singletons who simply aren’t suited.

And unlike traditional apps like Tinder, where matching is a constant guessing game, Swanned users can see who has liked them up front without endless hours of swiping.

‘Well over a million Brits and Irish live in Australia, and from our research we found that many people wanted to meet someone who, like them, was a blend of cultures,’ co-founders Ms Smith and Ms Cameron said.

‘Moving to the other side of the world can be very disorientating. It can be one of the most exciting experiences, but it can also be really unsettling without having friends and family around.

‘Swanned gives those in a similar position an easy platform to expand their circle of friends and form relationships with those who have a similar background.’

But while Swanned is primarily aimed at British and Irish people living outside the UK and Republic of Ireland, the founders stress that the app is perfect for anyone with a romantic interest in either nationality.

‘Anyone with an affinity to the British or Irish is invited to download [Swanned],’ Ms Cameron said.

‘The app is marketed to a certain group, but anyone can join.’

Following its Australian launch, Swanned plans to expand across Asia and the Middle East, focusing on expat hubs like Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The app can be downloaded on iTunes or from the Google Play store.