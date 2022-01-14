Sweden will pull its troops out of Mali.

After the deployment of Russian Wagner mercenaries in the West African country, the decision was made.

Following the arrival of private Russian military contractors, Sweden has decided to withdraw its troops from Mali this year, the government announced on Friday.

The announcement came after the deployment of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries to Mali and the military junta’s decision to postpone elections until 2025.

The junta’s efforts to stay in power have been labeled “unacceptable” by Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde.

“We now know there is the Wagner Group… and if they have a stronger impact, it will be impossible for us to continue with those large numbers of troops,” she said.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali has 215 Swedish soldiers on the ground.

In a statement released in late December, 15 European countries, including France, which is stationing troops in Mali to fight terrorism, said they had taken note of “the Russian Federation’s government’s involvement in providing material support for the Wagner group’s deployment in Mali” and urged Russia to “adopt responsible and constructive behavior in the region.”

They denounced the deployment of mercenaries on Malian soil, warning that it could worsen West Africa’s security situation.

Since 2014, the Wagner Group has also been stationed in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

They have also intervened in the Central African Republic, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, Libya, and Venezuela, according to the European Parliament.

In 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that 2,000 Wagner mercenaries were fighting in Libya in support of Khalifa Haftar, a warlord who has fought Libya’s legitimate government and sabotaged efforts to bring the country to peace and unity.

Since 2012, Mali has been mired in political and security turmoil.

