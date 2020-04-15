Sweden worries about drinking water

Blue gold flows in abundance in Sweden, compared to the 40% of the world population who would not be able to wash their hands due to lack of water and soap, during this Covid-19 period.

→ LIVE. Coronavirus: the latest information in France and worldwide

And yet Maria Bergstrand, head of unit at the Social Protection and Precaution Agency (MSB), warned on Monday April 13: “There is a risk of a shortage of sanitation chemicals, which could have long-term consequences for our supply of drinking water”.

Wind of panic

Nothing serious at the moment, but the Swedish agency promises to follow this very closely. “All of our work is to identify the deficiencies and see what the consequences may be if the measures are not taken on time”, said the official. “We depend on imports”, has she added unspecified. The market for biocides needed for sanitation is made up of a multitude of actors scattered in Europe or Asia, and Sweden is far from self-sufficiency. The multiplication of late deliveries in this period raises fears here and there of stock shortages, while water management is a municipal competence in Sweden.

Sweden, which relies on individual responsibility rather than collective restraint to fight the coronavirus, has adopted more flexible measures than most European countries to contain the epidemic. The country has just passed the barrier of 1,000 dead Tuesday, April 14.

But it was with the announcement of a possible shortage of drinking water that the panic of part of the population began to be felt. “We were not far from the chaos in town when 5 million Swedes all had the same idea of ​​going to the Clas Ohlson’s (Editor’s note: a very famous hardware chain in Sweden) nearest to buy 10 liter cans and get water “, denounces The Expressen in an editorial, judging MSB’s analysis too “Alarmist”.

Ensure its water independence

MSB had to re-explain his point. “Our intention is certainly not to contribute to the worry, but to be clear that there is work to be done”, corrected the institution’s special advisor, Svante Werger. The Stockholm region, for example, is immune to the lack of potable water. But national coordination may be necessary to transfer water to less-nourished regions.

→ EXPLANATION. Coronavirus: despite its chlorine taste, tap water remains safe in France

Coronavirus or not, the country is in danger of running out of clean water by 2050, and even experiencing a major shortage by 2100, experts warn. Plans are under consideration to secure the future. A project worth more than one billion crowns (91 million euros) has just been launched in the city of Trollhattan, near the country’s great lakes, north of Gothenburg. A pipeline associated with a pumping station will be built into the depths of Lake Vänern, the purity of which must however be preserved.