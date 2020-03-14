Swedish headline inflation in February lowest since 2015

STOCKHOLM, March 12 – Inflation in Sweden dipped to its lowest in more than four years in February, data published on Thursday showed, pressuring the central bank, which is already concerned about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, to ease policy.

Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate (CPIF), rose 0.5% in February from the previous month and were up 1.0% from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said.

The central bank targets 2% CPIF inflation. Excluding volatile energy prices, inflation was 1.6%, unchanged from the previous month.

Headline inflation was the lowest since November 2015 and the Swedish crown eased against the euro after the data was published.

The Riksbank had forecast headline inflation of 1.4%, and 1.9% excluding energy prices.

“We expect the Riksbank will soon shift towards ‘more risk management’,” Handelsbanken said in a note. “An interest rate cut of 25 (basis) points, probably before the April meeting, in combination with targeted measures to increase banks’ lending to the corporate sector is now our main scenario.”

At its most recent meeting, the Riksbank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at zero and said it would remain there for the coming years.

But signs that the coronavirus outbreak is going to push down inflation this year – when price pressure was already expected to be weak – could force the central bank’s hand.

The U.S. Federal Reserve in the U.S. cut rates last week and is expected to do more. The Bank of England followed suit this week with an emergency cut.

The ECB is expected to unveil new stimulus measures later on Thursday, likely to include a new funding scheme aimed at smaller companies and a cut to its policy interest rate.

On Tuesday, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said a rate cut would not be the central bank’s first option, and that balance sheet measures would be more effective in the current situation.

He said the Riksbank could offer more generous terms for loans to banks or purchase securities directly as possible measures should action be needed. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)