Sweet moment a grandma cries tears of joy after being gifted a nine-week-old puppy

A grandma has a heartwarming reaction to receiving a gift from her family when they surprise her with a new puppy.

Alexandra Del Cima from Escalon, California, captured the moment on video when she and her family surprised her grandmother with a furry gift.

Footage shows one person walking into a room carrying a box that is then placed on the grandmother’s lap. Once she peaks inside, she loudly exclaims ‘oh my god’ upon realizing it’s a new pet.

Inside the cardboard box was a Shih Tzu and Maltese mix who is only nine weeks old.

Once the grandmother realized what was in the box, she started crying and grabbed the puppy from the box to then hold against her chest.

The moment was made more special because the grandmother lost her dog unexpectedly last year.

‘My grandparents last dog passed away very unexpectedly & sudden last year & they’ve been asking for a puppy for months. Today, my mom & I were able to surprise my grandma with a new puppy,’ Del Cima shared on Twitter.

After the passing of their dog, the grandparents asked different family members for a new puppy to join their household.

Del Cima said the family was not initially planning to gift the grandmother a new puppy, but it all worked out after a friend’s dog had a litter of puppies.

‘Everything just lined up perfectly so we felt it was meant to be,’ Del Cima said. ‘Her reaction was far better than anything I could have ever imagined.’

Del Cima did not reveal what her grandmother decided to name the pup, but video footage shows the woman is already quite taken by the animal.