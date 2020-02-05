Infosurhoy

Sweet revenge? WATCH Pelosi tear up Trump’s State of the Union speech after he snubs handshake

By on News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s SOTU speech after fuming through the well-applauded yearly address. The gesture was met with cheers and jeers, divided along the usual partisan lines.

Pelosi looked barely able to contain her rage as she tore up what the White House has confirmed was Trump’s 78-minute speech. While her supporters cheered the gesture of defiance – those who saw it, at least, and weren’t boycotting the speech entirely – Republicans were appalled.

The Democratic leader seemed consciously determined to one-up her 2019 performance, in which she deliberately clapped in the president’s face following another lengthy but well-applauded speech.

Trump managed to get his own spiteful digs in, dodging a handshake with his chief nemesis as the proceedings commenced. However, the official White House Twitter account took a dim view of Pelosi’s move, interpreting it as a monumental act of disrespect toward those honored in the president’s speech.

The president was seen to mouth the words “thank you” as Pelosi put the torn-up papers aside, though it wasn’t clear if he was sarcastically thanking her or directing his gratitude elsewhere.

The anti-Trump contingent on social media was unsurprisingly delighted, and GIFs of the scene immediately proliferated.

But the president’s allies thought she had gone too far.

Other observers were more generally skeptical of the whole pro-wrestling-like feud.

