‘Sweet’ student, 17, stabbed to death in front of horrified Oxford Street shoppers was ‘devoted to looking after mum’

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy knifed to death in front of horrified Oxford Street shoppers was a “sweet boy” who was “devoted to looking after his mum”.

The victim was today named by police as Jeremy Menesses, who lived in south London.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street at shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday.

A young man suffering from a stab injury was taken to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.33pm.

Jeremy was described as a “sweet boy” by his heartbroken pals.

One said: “All he cared about was making money for his mum and looking after her.

“We just can’t believe this has happened to him. He was innocent. He was a good person.”

Another friend told the Daily Mirror: “He was a sweet boy and he was always smiling.

“He was a very intelligent boy and he was very good at Maths.

“I live next to his mum, she is from Columbia. She is not very good right now.

“It is so terrible. He only celebrated his 17th birthday in July.”

Police said three men, all aged 18 and from south London, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two of them have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This attack took place following a fight between a number of males in broad daylight and was witnessed by a large number of horrified onlookers.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but need anyone who has information, video or images to speak to us and tell us what they know. Your assistance could prove vital as we investigate this terrible incident.”