Swimmers brave the cold waters of Cornwall on Christmas Day for a festive dip.

On Christmas Day, hundreds of brave swimmers braved the frigid water for a festive dip.

Cornwall residents stripped down to their swimsuits for an icy dip in the Atlantic, continuing a more than 50-year tradition.

Beaches in St Agnes, Sennen, Bude, Newquay, and Coverack hosted Christmas Day scuba diving.

Many wore bright swimwear, and some wore Santa hats to commemorate the occasion.

Pets were also seen having a good time, with one woman wading into the water with a cute dog on her leash.

The swims frequently raise money for wonderful charities while also providing an opportunity for people to have a little fun over the holidays.

The icy waters surrounding Cornwall are not for the faint of heart, but they have been known to attract celebrities from the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson, for example, was recently seen channeling his inner David Hasselhoff by running straight into the sea for a swim.

‘Baywatch Boris’ was photographed running across the sand in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, while dressed in a pair of trendy knee-length shorts.

Days earlier, Gordon Ramsay went for a quiet swim at 7 a.m. on a Cornwall beach after upsetting locals by traveling back and forth from London.

The content chef captured the tranquility on the lovely sandy beach, which is 246 miles from his London townhouse.

A pack of sharks circled divers off a popular family beach in Cornwall, prompting the sightings.

The 20-strong pack was discovered off the coast of Penzance, and it is thought that the warm weather drew them in.