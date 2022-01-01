Swimmers brave the frigid waters on New Year’s Day for a morning swim.

BRAVE Brits have jumped into icy waters to wash away their hangovers after the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Hundreds of brave swimmers braved the slowly rising temperatures to take the first cool dip of 2022.

Hundreds of people flocked to beaches across the UK to participate in their annual rituals.

To avoid the bitter cold, some wore full wetsuits, while others went all out and turned red in the frigid waters.

For the fancy dress event, many donned red Santa hats or dressed as an elf.

At Derby Pool in the Wirral, a couple took a selfie while frolicking in the water.

Others jumped into the water at Boscombe Beach in Dorset, while festive costumes were everywhere in Morecambe Bay.

Many of the brave swimmers wore woolly hats as they splashed around in the water.

Temperatures soared throughout the day, warming the waters to the point where Met Office officials believe it will be the hottest New Year’s Day on record.

The previous hottest day was in 1916, when temperatures reached 15.6°C, with temperatures in Liverpool already reaching 15.2°C.