Swingers heading for sell-out sex festival barred from bonking due to Covid

SWINGERS heading for a sell-out sex festival will be barred from bonking — because of Covid.

Punters have been told there will be “no sexual activity” to ensure the event meets current coronavirus restrictions.

Council chiefs even outlawed an “adult bouncy castle” before giving the annual Swing Fest the go-ahead.

Next weekend’s bash takes place at Hull’s HU9 club, which has a dungeon room for S&M fans as well as an orgy room with one giant bed.

Couples and solo men have paid £44.25 and single women £22.25.

An event summary on a ticket website promises a “safe environment. . . to take swinging to the next level”.

It promises that swingers from “all round the country” will be there.

This year, however, attendees will have to be happy with live DJs, tribute acts and fire breathers.

Hull City Council said it was working with organisers to ensure their plans meet “up-to-date restrictions imposed by Covid-19”.

It added: “Although the event is advertised to the swinging community, there will be no sexual activity.”

Club owner Rob Smith has insisted that the festival will meet government coronavirus guidelines.

