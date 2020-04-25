Swiss gov’t pledges to guarantee mask supplies ahead of easing lockdown

GENEVA, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Swiss federal government on Wednesday said it will guarantee the supply of face masks as parts of the current lockdown measures are expected to be eased next week.

Swiss Federal Councilor and Defence Minister Viola Amherd told a press conference Wednesday that the Swiss armed forces are planning on buying up to over 100 million face masks, which will be sold to retailers at purchasing price.

The official said that some 21 million face masks have already been distributed among Switzerland’s 26 cantons.

Despite the efforts to guarantee the supply, the Swiss government will not make it a general obligation to wear a mask, said Alain Berset, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs.

“A mask does not replace the basic rules like distance and hand hygiene,” he said.

However, the government has recommended that passengers using public transport in rush hours wear protective masks.

According to a survey published by local media earlier this week, three-fifths of the respondents in Switzerland said they are in favor of the mandatory wearing of protective masks in public to fight COVID-19.

Switzerland reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total infections to 28,268, with 1,217 fatalities. Enditem