Swiss logistics giant to partner with Chinese company in vaccine storage and distribution

GENEVA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Swiss logistic company Kuehne+Nagel announced Wednesday that it will form a “strategic partnership” with Chinese pharmaceuticals company Jointown, to better use their respective strengths in COVID-19 vaccine storage and distribution.

The Swiss company said in an announcement on its website that the partnership made with China’s leading pharmaceuticals distribution company represents a shift to Asia for Kuehne+Nagel.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Jointown. Our cooperation perfectly meets the demands of our global clientele by enabling seamless supply chain coverage connecting China. This will enable us to accelerate our growth in the pharma and healthcare sector in China,” said Siewloong Wong, president of Kuehne+Nagel Asia Pacific.

The two companies will “collaborate to manage COVID-19 vaccine distribution in a safe and timely manner, leveraging their respective strengths in vaccine storage and distribution both in China and other parts of the world,” the announcement said.

The Swiss company has made agreements earlier this month for worldwide distribution of Moderna vaccine, “in Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and parts of the Americas”.

Meanwhile, Jointown Pharmaceuticals has been listed among the “first batch of key contact enterprises for road transportation of new coronavirus vaccine” by China’s Ministry of Transport, the company said on its website. Enditem