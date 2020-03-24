Swiss Post reduces mail and parcel routes due to coronavirus

In front of a La Poste agency, in Strasbourg, March 17. FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

Swiss Post is no longer able to operate its usual routes, six days a week. The coronavirus pandemic has already resulted in a reduction in the public operator’s workforce. According to our information, the group decided, Monday, March 23, to take the lead in adapting its organization, “To protect the health of postal workers and ensure their essential missions”.

The measures that will have the most consequences for the French concern the distribution of mail and parcels. The working time of postmen and staff in sorting centers will in fact be gradually reduced, “Without impact on remuneration”, we say within the group. They will work four days a week from March 23 to 28, then three days a week from Monday March 30. The postman will therefore no longer be able to pass every day to distribute letters and packages. The principle of maintaining two to three rounds per week has been discussed internally, but everything will depend on the workforce actually present day by day.

To limit as much as possible the number of postal workers present simultaneously on the same work site, the shifted service will continue. The goal is to never have more than 50% of the workforce present at the same time on a site.

Priority given to services providing a social link

Regarding the different missions of the postman, priority will be given to services ensuring a social link with customers, such as carrying meals for seniors, carrying medicines and sanitary products necessary for caregivers, or the offer “Watch over my parents ”, with a regular postman’s home visit. This new work organization will not call into question the daily passage for these local services.

Swiss Post also calls on its customers to focus their orders and shipments on what is strictly necessary. She will share it with customers and e-tailers today. Since Saturday March 21, online retail giant Amazon has already stopped taking deemed orders “Lower priority” on its French (and Italian) sites to focus on the products most in demand during this Covid-19 pandemic period: hygiene or basic household products which will take priority, as is already the case in the USA.

The new organization decided by La Poste is being set up, when six unions of the establishment (CGT, CFDT, SUD, CFE-CGC, CFTC and UNSA) had questioned, on Friday March 20, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno The Mayor, and their CEO, Philippe Wahl. In a letter, they asked for a “Discussion about the missions that the La Poste group should carry out as a priority” during the coronavirus crisis. They alerted about the health and social situation within the group, where “The security conditions are far from being maximum”.

