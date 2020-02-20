Swiss postpone global patient safety summit amid…

ZURICH, Feb 19 – The Swiss government has postponed an annual patient safety summit scheduled for the end of this month, it said on Wednesday, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety, due to be held in Montreux on Feb. 27 and 28, “has been postponed because numerous participants must remain in their own countries to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic,” it said in a statement https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-78163.html.

The summit will be rescheduled. Health experts and policymakers had been due to discuss quality of healthcare and additional measures that might need to be taken. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)