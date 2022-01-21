Switzerland is easing covid travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors.

Switzerland will relax its vaccination requirements for fully vaccinated visitors.

In an effort to reopen the travel sector, Switzerland is now removing many of its tourist restrictions – but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

More good news for tourists as the travel sector reopens is that another key destination is set to loosen its restrictions.

Tourists will no longer be required to show a negative PCR or antigen test before entering the country, thanks to the long-awaited move.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated will be affected by the new rules, which take effect tomorrow (January 22).

This means that anyone who is not fully vaccinated must travel for a ‘critical’ reason.

Children under the age of 18 are not counted and are exempt from this rule as long as they are accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Passengers who travel by plane or on a “long-distance bus service” will still be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

In addition, The Mirror reports that the requirement for travelers to take follow-up tests on days four and seven after arrival has been removed.

Despite the fact that face coverings are no longer required by law in England as of next week, they will be required to wear them in public indoor areas and on public transportation when traveling abroad.

Although children under the age of 16 are exempt from these requirements, proof of vaccination may be required in places like museums, restaurants, and bars.

Mask rules do not apply to children under the age of 12 or to those who are medically exempt.

You must still show proof of a negative covid test if you have a vacation booked and plan to leave before Saturday (January 22).

“Persons who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from covid will no longer be required to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test before entering Switzerland,” the country’s Federal Council stated in a statement.

“People who have not been vaccinated or who have not recovered from covid will be required to take the tests in order to enter the country.”