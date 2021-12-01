Switzerland’s quarantine move for winter sports vacationers is welcomed by Jet2.

For winter sports vacationers, Jet2 applauds Switzerland’s move to quarantine.

Passengers from the United Kingdom who want to travel to another country can avoid quarantine if they travel within 24 hours.

Passengers will be allowed to travel to Switzerland for onward travel to other countries, according to Jet2, an airline and tour operator.

Following the discovery of the Omicron Covid variant, the Swiss government imposed a 10-day quarantine on all visitors from the United Kingdom over the weekend, throwing winter sports vacationers’ plans in disarray.

The country’s government, on the other hand, announced on Tuesday that anyone flying to another destination within 24 hours of landing would be allowed to continue their journey without being quarantined.

“We are very pleased that The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that there is no quarantine requirement for travellers arriving in Switzerland from the United Kingdom who wish to travel onward to another country, as long as travel through Switzerland is less than 24 hours and does not involve a stopover,” a Jet2 spokesperson said.

“This is great news for the many skiers and snowboarders flying to Geneva this winter to continue on to the French and Italian Alps, especially after missing the ski season last year.”

“We applaud this commonsense approach, and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities on customers who plan to stay in Switzerland.”

“Before our Geneva program resumes on December 12th, we will provide an update.”

