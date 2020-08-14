‘Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld’ Part 2, Episode 18 Live Stream Details, Spoilers

The time has come for Kirito to come out of his comatose state and to celebrate his arrival. “Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld” Part 2, Episode 18 titled “Memories” also brings back a character.

This article contains spoilers from episodes 17 and 18

A new preview trailer released recently for “Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld” Part 2, Episode 18 hints Higa hits a roadblock while trying to revive Kirito.

One of the stills for the trailer shows Higa’s laptop screen showcasing the process of revival. Meanwhile, Higa needs one person who has a deep bond with Kirito and a powerful image of him and the scene cuts to a shot of Eugeo.

In “Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld” Part 2, Episode 18 preview trailer, Vassago Casals, who is also known as PoH or Prince of Hell, continues his fight against Asuna.

Toward the end of the preview, a scene shows Vassago with his Mate Chopper and Kirito lying face down on the ground. Just before the trailer ends, Kirito is shown waking up.

It remains to be seen if he wakes up at the end of “Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld” Part 2, Episode 18. In the last episode, Higa manages to use Asuna, Sinon and Leafa’s memories and files to rebuild Kirito’s sense of self in the Underworld. Elsewhere, Vassago and his Red Army of Chinese and American low-ranking players fight against Asuna, Leafa and others. Sinon fights a brave battle against Gabriel’s new avatar – Subtilizer. She is successful in forcing Subtilizer to retreat.

The cast of “Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld” Part 2 anime includes Ai Kayano as Alice Zuberg, Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna Yuki, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito, Ayahi Takagaki as Lizbeth, Akira Ishida as Vector, Reina Kondo as Ronie Arabel, Yuko Kaida as Dee Eye Ell, Mutsumi Tamura as Renri, Megumi Han as Sortiliena Serult, Kaori Ishihara as Tiese Shtolienen, Junichi Suwabe as Bercouli, Hiroaki Hirata as Klein and Ayana Taketatsu as Leafa.

“Sword Art Online: Alicization War Of Underworld” Part 2, Episode 18 is airing Saturday. Fans can watch the online live streaming on AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, HiDive and Hulu. The episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.