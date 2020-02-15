Sydney battered by record winds and torrential rain that wreak havoc

Thousands of Sydneysiders in low-lying areas have been told they are risking their lives by not fleeing as typhoon-like storms battered the Harbour City on Sunday evening.

Sydney is bracing through the strongest winds in 16 years and the biggest downpour since 1998 which have combined to fell trees, turn roads into rivers, and leave 100,000 without power – and it’s only going to get worse.

Estimates put the rainfall in the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Sydney at between 200mm and 400mm from 9am on Friday to 5pm on Sunday.

The State Emergency Service on Sunday evening issued a warning for the Narrabeen Lagoon area in the city’s northern beaches telling residents they needed to evacuate by 10.30pm on Sunday.

Residents in Moorebank, Chipping Norton, and Milperra have also been ordered to evacuate by 7pm Sunday.

The warnings follow the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting flooding for the Hawkesbury River around north Richmond Lowlands.

It comes as widespread flooding prompted 3,300 calls to the State Emergency Service and 40 people had to be rescued including a 16-year-old-boy trapped in a raging river.

Four people were rushed to hospital after their taxi was crushed by a falling tree in the CBD when it landed across the whole road opposite Hyde Park.

Wind gusts of up to 107km/h were recorded off the coast of Sydney and up to 200mm of rain could fall in 24 hours by 9am on Monday.

NSW Maritime says a number of boats have been sunk by the turbulent conditions at sea.

Emergency services have meanwhile been swamped with calls since the deluge set in on Friday, while the extreme weather has caused transport chaos across Sydney.

‘This wet and windy weather is really wreaking havoc on our roads today, with paramedics responding to five car accidents every hour since Friday night,’ NSW Ambulance spokesman Giles Buchanan said on Sunday afternoon.

‘The rain will get heavier tonight and it will stay windy until well into the night and could continue early morning in Illawarra and Shoalhaven,’ Weatherzone forecasters told Daily Mail Australia on Sunday afternoon.

Better news for New South Wales and Queensland though came in the form of the Warragamba Dam reaching its highest level in years.

In the southern Queensland town of Warwick – which sits in a region plagued by water shortages in recent months – two years of drinking water have poured into the local dam.

Five bridges across the Hawkesbury River are however closed – Richmond, Springwood Road in Anges Banks, Bridge Street in Windsor, Sackville Road in Sackville Ferry, and River Road in Webbs Creek.

In addition, waves up to 14m high propelled by the gale force winds threaten to wash away mansions on Sydney’s northern beaches.

In echoes of the storm that carved 15m off the coastline and wrecked seven beachside properties in Collaroy in June 2016, massive swells are already eroding beaches in the same area.

‘Erosion of the beaches inevitable which could impact properties that are close to the beach,’ Weatherzone said.

‘The swell is huge. There’s been 13.9m waves record off Sydney, which is ridiculous.’

An average swell of six metres is crashing into beaches across Sydney, which is in line with the 2016 storm, but there are many waves far bigger that could do significant damage.

Roads are closed across Sydney due to flooding, including Milperra Road in Milperra, and parts of Oxford Falls Road and Wakehurst Road, an important back road around Sydney’s northern beaches.

A landslide has also cut the Blue Mountains train line at Leura and dozens of Sydney Harbour ferries are cancelled.

A severe weather warning is in place on Sunday for heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for the entire coast from the Northern Rivers region to the South Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there is ‘potential for periods of very heavy (torrential) rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding’ in the Hunter region, including the Central Coast.

Flooding could also occur in the greater Sydney area, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands districts, including the Blue Mountains.

Rain ‘really set in’ along the central NSW coast with rain rates of between 15 to 20mm an hour, a bureau spokeswoman said on Sunday.

This is expected to continue for the next nine to 12 hours, while locations including the Blue Mountains, the Illawarra escarpment, parts of the Central Coast and down towards Batemans Bay, are forecast to see even higher levels, the spokeswoman said.

The last time Sydney and the state’s coast had as much rainfall was mid-2016.

‘But we’ve surpassed those figures and you have to go back as far back as 1998 to see totals like we’ll get,’ the bureau said.

Terrified Sydney residents shared images showing the destruction caused by the powerful storm on Sunday.

‘The closest to typhoon weather I’ve seen in Sydney. Wow,’ tweeted journalist Robert Ovadia.

‘We’re in there somewhere,’ tweeted marine scientist Elisa Bone, alongside a radar image showing Sydney covered in dark blue.

BoM has issued minor flood warnings for the Tweed River, Bellinger River, Hastings River, Georges River, Tuggerah Lake, Paroo River, Wallis Lake, Weir River and the Cooks River.

A minor to moderate flood warning is also in place for the Manning and Gloucester rivers, the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers, and the Orara River.

Rain drenched even the best-prepared pedestrians in Sydney with the strong winds turning umbrellas into useless pieces of twisted metal.

Trees were broken or even blown clear out of the ground by the wind and streets were turned into raging torrents that cars battled to drive through.

Emergency services across NSW are facing another wet and wild day as authorities warn of potentially life-threatening flash flooding and torrential rainfall in parts of the state.

‘There are currently hundreds of calls for assistance, including trees, boulders or power poles down onto cars and homes, and across roads, as well as power outages and localised flooding impacting various roads and traffic lights,’ NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb said in a statement on Sunday morning.

A State Emergency Service spokesman said six flood rescues had been performed in the Grafton area overnight.

One family was rescued by the Rural Fire Service via helicopter after flood waters cut them off leaving them isolated in a car.

A total of 40 rescue requests have been made since the weather event began on Wednesday, NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York told reporters.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs after he was trapped between debris in waist-deep water for two hours in the Hunter region, police said.

The teen was rescued by emergency services after falling into the Allyn River at about 9am on Sunday.

The SES has responded to more than 3,300 requests for assistance since Wednesday, Ms York told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

Overnight on Saturday volunteers responded to 535 jobs – including 250 in greater Sydney and 231 in the state’s north, a spokesman told AAP earlier.

Ms Webb said people were either not hearing or adhering to warnings to not drive into flood waters.

‘I’m disappointed that I need to remind people to act responsibly and not to take risks in these types of conditions, especially when around floodwaters,’ she said.

Some 60,000 Ausgrid customers are without power due to the severe storms, mainly in Sydney’s north, and parts of the Central Coast, as well as pockets of the greater Sydney, Newcastle and Hunter regions.

‘With the rain and winds expected to continue throughout today, customers should stay safe and be prepared that outages may continue into tonight and tomorrow,’ the utility company said on Sunday morning.

Power supply to some 19,000 Endeavour Energy customers has also interrupted.

There are widespread power outages across Sydney’s far north and Hills District, plus others in East and West Ryde, Gordon, Pymble, Bexley, Hurstville, Lugarno, Peakhurst, Miranda, and Sylvania.

There are other localised outages in dozens of neighbourhoods across the lower north shore and eastern suburbs.

The Central Coast is even harder hit, particularly inland, with outages numerous from San Remo to Umina Beach. Areas around Niagara are the worst affected.

Some 270 electrical hazards need repairing, mostly from large trees being blown over powerlines, the company said on Sunday morning.

Farther north, lives and property could be at risk as major flooding threatens to wipe out the regional town of Dalby, 208 kilometres north of Brisbane.

New South Wales is also at risk of life-threatening flash flooding, with warnings in place for the Hunter region, as well as the greater Sydney, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands districts.

A severe weather warning is in place on Sunday for heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for the entire New South Wales coast.

‘The state is copping the heaviest rainfall event it has endured ‘since the 1990s,’ according to BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding.

Waves of at least four metres are forecast along most of the NSW coast, and three metres for the rest of the state.

Sydney’s beaches are getting particularly battered with swells of more than six metres forecast for Bondi Beach.

The rains have doused 24 fires in the past four days, including the Currowan bushfire on the South Coast which had been burning for 74 days.

But as rivers fill and overflow, emergency services are being stretched to their limits to conduct rescue operations for those stranded by rising floodwaters.

Train stations were flooded on Sunday morning after days of downpour, with photographs showing Narrabri station in rural NSW looking more like a ferry wharf.

The state emergency service has already conducted 26 rescues for people stranded in floodwaters, six of those along in the Grafton region on Saturday night.

One family was rescued by the Rural Fire Service via helicopter after flood waters cut them off leaving them isolated in a car.

The emergency responders will be focusing on the Illawarra region on Sunday, predicting it will face the most intense rainfall totals in the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology expected rains to intensify through Sunday, after some stations in northern New South Wales recorded more than 300mm within 48 hours.

Cudgera Creek, in NSW’s north east, recorded 320 millimetres of rain in the period between 9am on Saturday and 4am on Sunday.

In the same period Tweed Heads recorded 235mm, Comboyne Public School recorded 189mm, Wentworth Falls recorded 155mm, and Ballina recorded 140mm.

The wet weather has kept the SES busy, with the organisation responding to 3253 calls for help across the state since just after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Overnight volunteers responded to 535 jobs – including 250 in greater Sydney and 231 in the state’s north.

Volunteers have responded to at least 26 flood rescues, mostly involving motorists who drove into floodwaters.

New South Wales SES commissioner Carlene York said those in low-lying areas need to plan ahead.

‘Now is the time to plan how you will protect your family and property from flood,’ Ms York said in a statement.

‘Never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters. It’s too dangerous – and you never know how deep the floodwaters are, the condition of the road or how fast the water is flowing.

‘Please keep clear of drains, creeks and causeways and if you are in a flood-prone area avoid parking vehicles in low-lying areas.’

BoM has issued minor flood warnings for the Bellinger River, Hastings River, Georges River, Tuggerah Lake, Paroo River, Weir River and the Cooks River.

A minor to moderate flood warning is also in place for the Manning and Gloucester rivers, the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers, the Orara River, and a moderate flood warning for the Macintyre River.

An initial minor flood warning is in place for the Tweed River, Wallis Lake and the Camden Haven River.

Forecasters previously warned of landslides, monster waves and flash flooding as the storm over Australia’s east coast intensified on Saturday morning.

The storm has had a positive impact on the dry and scorched state, bringing the number of fires burning from 62 on Wednesday to 38 by Saturday night.

But the areas impacted by significant bushfires over the past few months are now in the firing line of torrential rain and flash flooding.

South Coast residents have been urged to prepare for landslides after intense bushfires left the burnt-out landscape incredibly unstable.

BoM NSW state manager Jane Golding said ‘this is a very dangerous system’, adding that Golding rain was expected to intensify through Sunday.

‘Potentially we haven’t seen anything like this since the late 1990s,’ Ms Golding said.

The bureau predicted Sydney would see rainfall totals around 200m with south easterly winds of up to 60km/h, while Wollongong is likely to see about 300mm of rainfall.

Newcastle and the Central Coast will be lashed with gale-force winds of up to 70km/h and rainfall of up to 200mm.

Flash flooding has been putting people in life-threatening situations all weekend.

On Saturday, two women climbed out of their car windows as their vehicle was dragged under flood waters in Northern New South Wales.

Gill Sutherland, 67, and her niece Hannah, 30, were driving to Nimbin in the New South Wales Northern Rivers region when they crossed a flooded road on Saturday.

However, they quickly lost control of the car which filled up with water and sank, completely disappearing from sight.

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone that lashed parts of the coast of Western Australia’s Pilbara region with destructive winds in excess of 200km/h is expected to weaken on Sunday.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon, bringing fierce gales to the industrial port and the nearby city of Karratha.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Saturday evening the cyclone had weakened to a category two system after earlier causing very destructive winds of up to 205 km/h.

Towns between Port Hedland and Onslow were warned they would feel its brunt, including Pannawonica and Barrow Island.

The same was true for parts of the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, including Tom Price, Paraburdoo and Mount Augustus.

Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek had been warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide.

Heavy rain had also been expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with falls of up to 300mm or more possible in some areas.

Karratha had already experienced 109mm by about 6:30pm AWST on Saturday.

A ‘red alert’ was in effect on Saturday for people in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and south to Pannawonica, with residents told to seek shelter immediately.

The cyclone is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland, tracking south-to-southeast, before eventually losing its cyclone status on Monday.

Perth is not expected to be affected by Damien.

This is the third cyclone of the season off the WA coast.