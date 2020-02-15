Sydney bystanders reveal how they pulled couple from the BOOT of their car to safety in floodwater

Heroic bystanders have told how they helped pull a middle-aged couple out of surging floodwaters by dragging them through the boot of their car.

Passer-by Ibi Dost and his friend were driving across a bridge in the CBD of Parramatta, western Sydney on Sunday afternoon when they saw the pair’s white BMW was semi-submerged in the water.

With no-one around to help, Mr Dost and his companion raced to the scene and turned into rescuers – pulling the couple to safety through the boot.

The unlikely rescue happened as Sydney was drenched in record-breaking rainfall, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 107km/h off the coast of the Harbour City.

The couple’s car had been ‘sucked in’ to the raging Parramatta River after they drove the vehicle to its edge to watch the water level rise.

‘We see them, there was no-one there to help them,’ Mr Dost told The Daily Telegraph.

‘They were very nervous – they were in a lot of stress.’

The Parramatta River’s level surged during Sunday’s drenching, flooding its banks and consuming the pier at the the suburb’s ferry pier.

The rescued couple said the floodwaters ‘sucked (them) in’ and added they were in a state of shock following their lucky escape.

Police closed the scene off about 3pm following the rescue – one of multiple near-misses for people caught up in rising waters on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs after he was trapped between debris in waist-deep water for two hours in the state’s Hunter region, 120km north of Sydney.

The teen was rescued by emergency services after falling into the Allyn River about 9am on Sunday.

The SES has responded to more than 3,300 requests for assistance since Wednesday, Ms York told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

Overnight volunteers responded to 535 jobs – including 250 in greater Sydney and 231 in the state’s north, a spokesman said earlier.

On Saturday, two women climbed out of their car windows as their vehicle was dragged under flood waters in northern New South Wales.

Gill Sutherland, 67, and her niece Hannah, 30, were driving to Nimbin in the New South Wales Northern Rivers region when they crossed a flooded road on Saturday.

However, they quickly lost control of the car which filled up with water and sank, completely disappearing from sight.