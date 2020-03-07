Sydney cafe bans customers from using their reusable cups to stop the spread of the coronavirus

A Sydney cafe has banned customers from using reusable cups in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Bonnie Coffee, on Margaret Street in the city’s CBD, fixed a notice on their front door this week to alert beverage seekers that ‘customer-owned’ cups would no longer be permitted.

The coffee outlet said the temporary shift is one of several steps the business is taking to protect staff and members of the public from the illness.

‘In response to ongoing concern around the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Bonnie Coffee is taking some extra precautions to ensure both customers and staff members are safe from potential infection,’ the announcement read.

‘For the coming weeks we will suspend the use of customer-owned reusable cups to prevent foreign objects from being introduced to the beverage preparation space.

The coffee retailer added it was installing disinfectant stations and assured customers that staff would be extra vigilant while handling food and drink products.

‘Customers will find alcohol sanitiser available for their use at various locations around the store,’ the note continued.

‘Staff members will be increasing sanitation efforts across the cafe as an added safety measure, particularly in food and beverage preparation.

‘We would like to thank our customers for their cooperation.’

The eatery has a second Australian franchise on Collins Street, in Melbourne’s CBD.

It is unclear if the Victorian store has also implemented the precautionary measure.

It comes a day after coffee giant Starbucks announced the use of personal cups would be paused in stores across the United States, the UK and Canada.

There have been 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, including two deaths.

As of Saturday, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,300 worldwide.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bonnie Coffee for comment.