Sydney childcare centre shut down amid coronavirus as graph shows spike in Australian cases

A baby boy has been diagnosed with coronavirus while more than a dozen children will need to be urgently tested after they visited an aged care facility where multiple residents have the virus.

The eight-month-old South Australian boy is the son of a 40-year-old Iranian woman who flew into the country from Iran earlier this week.

A 58-year-old man in Adelaide has also been diagnosed, while a woman who landed in Western Australia from the UK via Dubai has also contracted COVID-19.

Nationwide, 57 people have been confirmed to have the virus.

It comes as 17 toddlers from Banksia Cottage childcare centre in Macquarie Park, in north-west Sydney, are being urgently assessed after visiting the Dorothy Henderson Lodge for an excursion on February 24.

In recent days the aged care facility confirmed four separate cases of coronavirus – including a 95-year-old woman who died on Wednesday and a staff member.

A clinic will be set up on Thursday evening and families whose children attended the excursion will be invited to screen for coronavirus.

Chris Zheng said his four-year-old daughter was among those 17 children who visited the nursing home.

He admitted he was ‘worried’ about the danger posed by the virus and said he would be making sure his child was tested – and regardless of the outcome would consider self-quarantining.

‘When I heard that children who visited (the aged care centre) could be at risk I was concerned. I thought maybe we would be unlucky and she would catch it,’ he said.

‘I’m pretty worried, so I think it would be better to take the test.

‘If another child [at the centre]tests positive I’ll keep her at home and we will all self-quarantine. Not just for our safety but for everyone else.’

Another parent said her child wasn’t on the excursion but she would get them tested anyway.

‘The centre sent an email a couple of days ago saying some of the children went to the aged care home, and another this morning about the assessment [for coronavirus],’ she said.

‘I have no idea if my child was playing with those children.’

Other parents said they were only a little worried their children could catch it, and would monitor them for symptoms.

‘I think there’s a lot of hype and rumours about it that aren’t correct,’ one said.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a spokesperson for Macquarie University – where the childcare centre is located – said it was operating as normal on Thursday afternoon despite the coronavirus scare.

‘It has been brought to our attention that children at Macquarie University childcare centres Banksia and Gumnut recently visited the BaptistCare Aged Care facility in Macquarie Park,’ the statement read.

‘A small number of cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by NSW Health at the Aged Care Facility.

‘NSW Health has advised there is currently no need for either Banksia or Gumnut childcare centres to close and they will continue to operate as normal.’

Macquarie Park has been identified as the epicentre of the virus in Australia, with six of the 57 confirmed cases coming from the suburb.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday confirmed more than 10,000 Australians had been tested for coronavirus since diagnosing the first case in late January.

Tens of thousands more had chosen to self isolate after returning from international trips.

A new graph illustrates how rapidly coronavirus is spreading throughout Australia, as the rest of the world braces for a global pandemic.

On Wednesday, an additional 13 cases were reported across Australia, including the first diagnosis in the Northern Territory.

Internationally, 95,180 people have been infected throughout 84 countries. Of those, at least 3,254 have died.

In response to the significant increase in local cases, the prime minister implemented a travel ban between Australia and South Korea from 9pm Thursday.

The ban means anyone who has been in Korea will have to spend 14 days in a third country before returning to Australia. It will remain in place for people flying in from China and Iran, too.

A further 20 million face masks are also in circulation to help curb the spread of the infection.

Mr Morrison said enhanced screening methods will be put in place for those arriving from Italy because of a high infection rate, but a ban will not be put in place.

This is because tourists from South Korea arrive at a rate five times higher than Italy.

‘Today’s actions are the latest in a carefully considered plan which are being implemented as needed,’ Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Despite the new cases and more stringent travel warnings, Mr Morrison encouraged Australians to stay calm and continue about their daily business.

Although, the New South Wales state government has temporarily cancelled scheduled trips between childcare centres and nursing homes.

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there is no indication any of the children who visited Dorothy Henderson Lodge are carrying the virus, but testing will be undertaken for ‘utmost prudency’.

A staff member from the childcare centre fell sick after the visit and presented herself to her GP.

She and her partner were both tested for coronavirus overnight and were given the all clear.

Ms Chant reiterated that medical authorities don’t yet completely understand how coronavirus – now known as COVID-19 – affects children.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell on Thursday suggested the government also has the power to shut down schools if they deem it necessary.

‘If the pandemic plan comes into force and there is more action we need to take, we do have the mechanisms to be able to do that [close schools],’ she said on Sky News.

‘If there’s a particular case that affects a certain school, then obviously the focus would be on individual schools.’

The daycare centre in question is located inside Macquarie University – the same place where a day earlier, a lecturer was struck down with the disease.

Test results came back as negative for coronavirus, and the aged-care facility told Daily Mail Australia they were taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread.

‘We have taken a firm approach to ensure any staff identified as being at risk are isolated and we have taken the added precaution of confining residents to their rooms across the centre,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘The NSW Health Infection Control team are also working with our team on the ground to provide additional support and reduce the risk of further exposure.’

Two people have died of the illness – which is now known as COVID-19 – in Australia.

The first was 78-year-old travel agent James Kwan, from Perth. He and his wife were among 700 to be struck down with the illness on the Diamond Princess cruise.

The second was a 95-year-old woman who medics believe was exposed to the disease at her nursing home in Macquarie Park after one of the staff was also diagnosed.

Australia appeared to experience a lull in the infection rate between February 6th and February 21st, before steadily increasing again until the beginning of March, when cases spiked globally.

On January 25, there were only four cases in Australia and they were confined to two states – three in New South Wales and one in Victoria.

But less than six weeks later that number has jumped to 53, and victims are spread throughout every state except the Australian Capital Territory.

As infection rates soar, people are increasingly panic-buying supplies from their local supermarkets, causing nationwide supply shortages.

Coles and Woolworths stores are reporting shortages of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and long-life goods such as pasta and tinned food.

Woolworths were even forced to introduce a radical four-packet limit on toilet paper, as well as a two per person limit on hand sanitiser, which is now being kept behind the counter along with cigarettes.

John Robertson, the CEO of Foodbank Australia, which delivers food to charities, said the organisation has increased food stock orders.

‘What we expect is if things escalate to the point where businesses close and people aren’t being paid, people will be look for support from charities for food,’ Mr Robertson told News Corp.

The charity is stocking up on soup, fruits, vegetables, pet food and baby formula and recommended people stock up on bread, wraps, pasta and pizza bases if they’re considering buying additional supplies.

Dr Kean-Feng Lim, NSW president of the Australian Medical Association said medical supplies should be the primary concern, particularly panadol and ibuprofen.

‘Making sure you get a good night’s sleep, making sure you’ve got an adequate diet with preferably five serves of vegetables and two serves of fruit a day, and if you can aim for three different colours you will cover a lot of vitamins and antioxidants your body needs,’ Dr Lim said.

Toiletries including nappies, toilet paper, detergent, toothpaste and feminine hygiene products were also in high demand.

Other recommended items to keep in the house include matches, batteries and a torch.

The nation’s chief medical officer, Professor Brandon Murphy, conceded the disease would likely penetrate Australian shores – and announced during a press conference the concern was no longer preventing the spread but delaying it.

‘It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in, given the increasing changes in epidemiology around the country,’ Prof Murphy told reporters on Monday.

In at least two of the cases, the patients had no obvious links to coronavirus and had not travelled overseas in recent months, meaning the disease is spreading within Australia.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said they are unable to track the source of the infection.

‘It is concerning when we have somebody present with coronavirus and we can’t track the source.’

‘In this case [the aged care worker], this much-loved staff member had not travelled. She had not been overseas. She had not been to any of the hot spots around the world. So, that raises the question, how did she end up with coronavirus?’

Experts predict the number of cases is likely to soar in the coming days.

Former Reserve Bank of Australia board member Warwick McKibbin warned a global pandemic could wipe out 68 million people worldwide, including 96,000 Australians.

Even a mild pandemic could kill 21,000 Australians and 15 million globally.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted there was ‘every indication’ the world would imminently enter ‘the pandemic phase of the virus’.

The virus can infect anyone, but the most at-risk population are the elderly or people with autoimmune diseases.